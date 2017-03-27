FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-VGP: Private bond placement for amount of maximum 80 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - VGP NV:

* Private placement of bonds for an amount of maximum 80 million euros ($87 million)

* Will issue bonds due 30 march 2025 for a maximum amount of 80 million euros

* Fixed rate of bonds is 3.35 pct (gross) per year; net yield equals 2.345 pct per year

* Bonds will be issued in denomination of 100,000 euros

* KBC Bank NV will act as sole manager and bookrunner for this issuance

* Issue date is planned on 30 march 2017; bonds will not be listed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

