March 28 (Reuters) - VGP NV:

* VGP NV raises 80 million euros ($86.8 million) with bond issue

* Has successfully closed private offer in Belgium for bonds for an amount of 80 million euros

* 3.35 percent bonds, with a maturity date in 2025, will be issued on 30 march 2017