BRIEF-Viacom and Altice USA announce advanced advertising and content distribution partnership

May 25 (Reuters) - Viacom:

* Viacom and Altice USA announce advanced advertising and content distribution partnership

* Viacom Inc says terms of deals were not disclosed

* Distribution arrangement includes early carriage renewal of Viacom's premier networks in optimum system, return of Viacom networks in suddenlink systems

* Deal includes additional rights for distribution of Viacom content including select VR and 4K for Altice USA's customer offerings