BRIEF-Viacom and Altice USA announce advanced advertising and content distribution partnership

May 25 (Reuters) - Viacom:
* Viacom and Altice USA announce advanced advertising and content distribution partnership
* Viacom Inc says terms of deals were not disclosed
* Distribution arrangement includes early carriage renewal of Viacom's premier networks in optimum system, return of Viacom networks in suddenlink systems
* Deal includes additional rights for distribution of Viacom content including select VR and 4K for Altice USA's customer offerings