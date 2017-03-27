FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Viacom appoints Jim Gianopulos as Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 6:07 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Viacom appoints Jim Gianopulos as Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc

* Press release - viacom names jim gianopulos chairman and chief executive officer of paramount pictures

* Gianopulos will report directly to bob bakish, president and chief executive officer of viacom

* In his role as Chairman and CEO of Paramount, Gianopulos will oversee studio's film and television operations worldwide

* Says previously, Gianopulos served as president of 20th Century Fox International

* Gianopulos also will be charged with setting a new strategy for Paramount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

