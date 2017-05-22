EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 22 ViaCyte Inc:
* ViaCyte -receives IND allowance from FDA,clearance from Health Canada to commence international clinical trial of pec-direct cell therapy for high-risk type 1 diabetes Source text for Eikon:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings