BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Viad Corp:
* Viad Corp delivers strong first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 5 percent
* Q1 revenue rose 35 percent to $325.8 million
* Viad Corp says consolidated revenue in 2017 is expected to increase by approximately 5 pct from 2016 full year revenue
* Viad Corp says consolidated adjusted segment ebitda is expected to be in range of $144.5 million to $148.5 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* EU source says document it cites started as ESM paper (Recasts with German finance ministry statement)