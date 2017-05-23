BRIEF-Viasat Q4 revenue $1.6 billion

May 23 (Reuters) - Viasat Inc

* Viasat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 revenue $1.6 billion

* Q4 revenue view $400.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viasat inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.11

* Viasat inc qtrly non-gaap diluted per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viasat inc - following close of fiscal year 2017, viasat had more than 830 commercial aircraft in install backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: