3 months ago
BRIEF-Viasat Q4 revenue $1.6 billion
#Company News
May 23, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Viasat Q4 revenue $1.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Viasat Inc

* Viasat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 revenue $1.6 billion

* Q4 revenue view $400.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viasat inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.11

* Viasat inc qtrly non-gaap diluted per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viasat inc - following close of fiscal year 2017, viasat had more than 830 commercial aircraft in install backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

