Feb 27 Viavi Solutions Inc
* Viavi Solutions Inc announces proposed $400 million of
senior convertible notes and common stock repurchase
* Viavi Solutions Inc says plans to offer up to $400 million
aggregate principal amount of its senior convertible notes due
2024
* Viavi Solutions - intends to use proceeds from offering
for refinancing,with cash on hand, its outstanding 0.625 pct
senior convertible notes due 2033
* Viavi Solutions Inc - intends to use up to $75 million of
net proceeds from offering to repurchase shares of its common
stock
