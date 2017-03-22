March 22 Viavi Solutions Inc:
* Viavi Solutions Inc- on march 22 sold additional $60
million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% senior convertible
notes due 2024 - sec filing
* Viavi Solutions-will pay interest on notes at annual rate
of 1.00% in cash semiannually in arrears on march 1,sept 1 each
year, beginning sept 1, 2017
* Viavi Solutions - intends to use net proceeds from
offering for refinancing, together with cash on hand,
outstanding 0.625% senior convertible notes due 2033
* Viavi Solutions - used $50 million of net proceeds from
offering of initial notes to repurchase shares of stock pursuant
to existing stock repurchase program
