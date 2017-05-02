May 2 Viavi Solutions Inc:
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Viavi announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.11 from continuing
operations
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $188 million to $204 million
* Q3 revenue $196 million versus i/b/e/s view $196.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 from continuing
operations
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $205.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
