July 20 (Reuters) - VIB VERMOEGEN AG:

* ‍LETS 9,500 SQM ON A LONG-TERM BASIS TO A LEADING JAPANESE MANUFACTURER OF MECHANICAL COMPONENTS​

* ‍TERM OF NEW RENTAL AGREEMENT IS 10 YEARS​ Source text - tinyurl.com/ybs6secs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)