BRIEF-Vical presents phase 1 VL-2397 data at June ASM microbe 2017 meeting supporting advancement to phase 2

* Vical Inc - presents phase 1 vl-2397 data at June ASM microbe 2017 meeting supporting advancement to phase 2

* Vl-2397 appeared safe and well-tolerated with favorable pharmokinetic profile in healthy subjects

* Vical Inc - phase 2 initiation is planned for Q4 of 2017

* Vical - safety findings revealed neither treatment-related serious adverse events nor grade 4 treatment-emergent adverse events (teaes) at any dose

* Most common treatment-emergent adverse events in study were infusion site reactions