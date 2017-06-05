FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Vical presents phase 1 VL-2397 data at June ASM microbe 2017 meeting supporting advancement to phase 2
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Vical presents phase 1 VL-2397 data at June ASM microbe 2017 meeting supporting advancement to phase 2

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Vical Inc

* Vical Inc - presents phase 1 vl-2397 data at June ASM microbe 2017 meeting supporting advancement to phase 2

* Vl-2397 appeared safe and well-tolerated with favorable pharmokinetic profile in healthy subjects

* Vical Inc - phase 2 initiation is planned for Q4 of 2017

* Vical - safety findings revealed neither treatment-related serious adverse events nor grade 4 treatment-emergent adverse events (teaes) at any dose

* Most common treatment-emergent adverse events in study were infusion site reactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.