4 months ago
BRIEF-Vicinity Centres prices $400 million of medium term notes
April 19, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vicinity Centres prices $400 million of medium term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Vicinity Centres Re Ltd

* Vicinity prices $400 million of medium term notes

* Unsecured guaranteed notes were priced with a coupon of 3.50 pct and 4.00 pct for 7 year and 10 year notes respectively

* National Australia Bank Limited And Westpac Banking Corporation acted as joint lead managers for issue

* Has priced $200 million of 7 year and $200 million of 10 year Australian dollar fixed rate medium term notes

* Proceeds of issue will be used to repay existing bank facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

