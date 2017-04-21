FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability
April 21, 2017 / 6:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability

April 21 (Reuters) - Vicon Industries Inc:

* Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability

* Company can borrow up to $4 million under a sub-line of credit that is not subject to a borrowing base formula

* Says under amended agreement, company can borrow up to $4 million under a sub-line of credit

* Amended credit agreement also extends maturity date of credit facility to April 2, 2019

* Amended credit agreement reduces company's minimum tangible net worth requirement

* Under amended agreement, co can borrow up to an additional $2 million to extent it has sufficient "eligible" accounts receivable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

