BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 23 Vicor Corp:
* Vicor Corporation reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue $48.09 million versus $51.39 million
* Vicor Corp - total backlog at end of 2016 was $48.4 million, compared to $42.1 million at end of Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.