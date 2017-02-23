BRIEF-Vicore Pharma resolves on directed share issues

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding AB:
* Resolves on directed share issues and publish notice for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting
* Subscription price for share issues is set at 16 crowns per share
* Proceeds from share issues will primarily be used for clinical development of C21 through phase IB for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
* Says proceeds are also expected to suffice for financing of a clinical formulation for C21, interaction studies, a longer toxicity study and a conceptual clinical study in diabetes
* Total proceeds from share issues will amount to 56 million Swedish crowns ($6.2 million) before issue costs Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.9721 Swedish crowns)