6 months ago
BRIEF-Vicore Pharma resolves on directed share issues
February 23, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Vicore Pharma resolves on directed share issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding AB:

* Resolves on directed share issues and publish notice for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting

* Subscription price for share issues is set at 16 crowns per share

* Proceeds from share issues will primarily be used for clinical development of C21 through phase IB for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

* Says proceeds are also expected to suffice for financing of a clinical formulation for C21, interaction studies, a longer toxicity study and a conceptual clinical study in diabetes

* Total proceeds from share issues will amount to 56 million Swedish crowns ($6.2 million) before issue costs Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9721 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

