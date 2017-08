March 28 (Reuters) - Victoria Gold Corp

* Victoria Gold: Acquires Cat Mining Fleet for the Eagle Gold project

* Total cost of new fleet is approximately $50 million

* Delivery of fleet is expected between late 2017 and Q3 2018

* Victoria Gold- Mining fleet will to two 6040FS hydraulic shovels, eleven 150 ton, 785D off-highway trucks and various auxiliary caterpillar mining equipment