BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31

May 29 (Reuters) - Videocon D2h Ltd :

* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Subscription and activation revenue came in at INR 6.89 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA came in at INR 2.36 billion; adjusted ebitda margin came in at 31.3%

* Says gross and net subscribers increased by 0.47 million and 0.14 million subscribers during quarter

* Says GST rate of 18% for DTH operators could reduce tax payments in fiscal 2018 and beyond