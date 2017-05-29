FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2017 / 5:56 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Videocon D2h Ltd :

* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Subscription and activation revenue came in at INR 6.89 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA came in at INR 2.36 billion; adjusted ebitda margin came in at 31.3%

* Says gross and net subscribers increased by 0.47 million and 0.14 million subscribers during quarter

* Says GST rate of 18% for DTH operators could reduce tax payments in fiscal 2018 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.