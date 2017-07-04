July 4 Videocon Telecom:
* Videocon Telecom launches cctv brand wallcam
* Videocon Telecom existing business lines are projected to
contribute a topline revenue of 13.58 billion rupees during FY
17-18
* Sees FY 17-18 revenue of 3 billion rupees from businesses
like security & surveillance, smartphone accessories, smart
homes & city solutions, mobile vas
Source text: [Videocon Telecom announces its entry into fast
growing Rs 6600 Cr Security and Surveillance market with its new
brand of ‘Videocon WallCam’. The brand will bring in wide range
of security and surveillance products with its prime focus on
Video Surveillance products to cater Enterprise, Government,
institutional and retail (residential and small commercial
set-ups) segments.
Riding on its diversification into new business verticals
like security and surveillance, smartphone accessories, smart
homes & city solutions and Mobile VAS, Videocon Telecomis
targetingtopline revenue of INR 300 Cr during the FY 2017-18.The
company’s existing business lines including Broadband & FTTH
business in Punjab, Haryana & Himachal Pradesh; Wholesale ILD
Carrier business; Smart Solutions and Tower business are
projected to contribute a topline revenue of INR 1358 Cr during
theFY taking the total consolidated revenue to INR 1658 Cr in
the current financial year]
