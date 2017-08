March 16 (Reuters) - Viel et Compagnie SA:

* FY net income group share 31.4 million euros ($33.70 million) versus 32.0 million euros year ago

* FY operating profit 53.9 million euros versus 56.6 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated revenue 770.9 million euros versus 800.0 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.17 euro per share