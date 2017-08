April 7 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe:

* Placed subordinated bond with a volume of 200 million euros ($212.76 million)

* Maturity: 30 years; coupon: 3.75% p.a. During the first 10 years Source text - bit.ly/2oLp2HK

