4 months ago
BRIEF-Vietnam Dairy Products aiming for 51 trillion dong in revenue in 2017 - Nikkei
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 7, 2017 / 4:26 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vietnam Dairy Products aiming for 51 trillion dong in revenue in 2017 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Vietnam Dairy Products is aiming for 51 trillion dong in revenue and over 9.7 trillion dong in net profit in 2017 - Nikkei

* Vietnam Dairy Products' domestic sales are expected to reach 80 trillion dong by 2021, and will account for 75% of total revenue - Nikkei

* Vietnam Dairy Products has said it will set aside $750 million for strategic development of production and marketing in the next five years - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2ogOOmw Further company coverage:

