4 months ago
BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
April 13, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Viewray Inc

* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement

* Viewray Inc says total backlog, as of march 31, 2017, was $144.9 million representing 25 signed sales contracts

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million

* Viewray Inc - reached an agreement to amend terms of its $50.0 million term loan agreement to expand borrowing capacity to $65.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $49.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

