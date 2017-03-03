FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Viex Capital, affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp
March 3, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Viex Capital, affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Viex Capital Advisors LLC:

* Viex Capital Advisors LLC - on March 2, Viex Capital Advisors and its affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp

* Viex Capital Advisors-pursuant to settlement agreement, Quantum's board agreed to decrease board size to seven from nine following annual meeting on Mar 31

* Viex Capital Advisors - Viex,Quantum agreed to nominate Paul Auvil Gregg Powers, Clifford Press, Raghu Rau, Jon Gacek, David Roberson and John Mutch for election

* Viex Capital Advisors-as part of settlement, Quantum agreed to form search committee to assist in recruiting and appointing three new independent directors

* Viex Capital Advisors reports 10.9 percent stake in Quantum Corp as of March 2 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mm8Wmv) Further company coverage:

