3 months ago
BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
May 16, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Vifor Pharma

* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval

* Will also make a $50 million equity investment in akebia at $14 per share

* Vifor pharma -entered into exclusive license agreement to sell vadadustat to fresenius medical care dialysis clinics in united states upon approval by u.s. Fda

* Vifor pharma will also make a $50 million equity investment in akebia at $14 per share

* Agreement is structured as a profit-sharing arrangement between akebia and vifor pharma

* Agreement is structured as a profit-sharing arrangement between akebia and vifor pharma

* Vifor pharma - arrangement subject to approval of vadadustat by fda and to inclusion of it in bundled reimbursement model, upon which akebia will receive $20 million payment from vifor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

