April 10 (Reuters) - VIGMED HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* SAYS INDEPENDENT VIGMED BID COMMITTEE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT GREINER BIO-ONE OFFER

* BID COMMITTEE HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT CONVERTIBLE LOAN PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED AMOUNTS TO SEK 17,487,589, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)