April 5 (Reuters) - VIKING LINE ABP

* VIKING LINE HAS SIGNED A SHIPBUILDING CONTRACT WITH XIAMEN SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY CO.

* TOTAL CONTRACT AMOUNT IS ABOUT 194 MILLION EUROS

* AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION ON ANOTHER VESSEL

* ENERGY-EFFICIENT VESSEL WILL BE 218 METRES IN LENGTH AND HAVE A GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE OF ABOUT 63,000 TONNES

* PLANNED DELIVERY IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)