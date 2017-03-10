BRIEF-Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica is progressing
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
March 10 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB:
* Consolidated sales of the company for February 2017 amounted to 8.5 million euros ($9.01 million) - 74 percent increase versus February 2016
* Seven & I Holdings' operating profit apparently rose 2% to around 360 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the year ended February - Nikkei