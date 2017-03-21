FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Villa World announces capital management initiatives
March 21, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Villa World announces capital management initiatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Villa World Ltd:

* Villa World announces capital management initiatives

* $20 million underwritten institutional placement of new ordinary shares at $2.25 per share

* Announces launch of an equity offer and a debt offer

* Villa World expects to maintain FY18 EPS at FY17 level

* Proceeds of equity offer and bond offer will give Villa World additional financial capacity to replenish and increase land stocks

* Co's shares are expected to remain in trading halt until 10.00am (Sydney time), 23 March 2017 while placement is conducted

* Is seeking to raise about $50 million under bond offer, by issuing 500,000 new unsecured debt securities with a face value of $100 per bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

