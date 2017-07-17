FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Village Roadshow expects FY17 EBITDA for a certain division to be about $55 million
July 17, 2017 / 11:55 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Village Roadshow expects FY17 EBITDA for a certain division to be about $55 million

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Village Roadshow Ltd:

* Now expected that FY17 EBITDA for total theme parks division 1 will be about $55 million

* FY17 EBITDA for cinema exhibition division 2 is now expected to be behind prior year which was an all time record performance

* VRL now expects attributable net profit after tax before material items and discontinued operations to be $20 - 23 million

* VRL expects to recognise an impairment of wet'n'wild Sydney assets of approximately $65 million pre-tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

