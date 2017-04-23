FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Village Roadshow Ltd updates on outlook
Entertainment Production
April 23, 2017 / 11:55 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Village Roadshow Ltd updates on outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Village Roadshow Ltd

* theme parks division continued to be significantly impacted by tragedy which occurred at dreamworld, and was further affected by cyclonic weather conditions in march/april 2017.

* believes that theme parks division will return to normal levels over time following key marketing campaigns and introduction of new attractions.

* now expected that total theme park division's fy17 ebitda, excluding material items will be approximately $55 million - $65 million

* sydney wet'n'wild has been similarly impacted, with second half of financial year 2017 expected to underperform first half of fy17. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

