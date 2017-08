March 8 (Reuters) - Village Super Market Inc

* Village Super Market Inc reports results for the second quarter ended January 28, 2017

* Q2 sales $412.2 million versus $420.2 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 1.9 percent

* Qtrly net income per Class A share $0.42

* Qtrly net income per Class B share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: