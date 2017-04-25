BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie 9-month sales rise to 1.07 billion euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie SA:

* 9-Month sales EUR 1.07 billion ($1.17 billion) versus EUR 989.8 million year ago

* For FY 2016-2017 is now aiming for an increase in sales, on a like-for-like basis, of 6 pct for its vegetable seeds activity, and more than 5 pct for its field seeds activity

* Confirms its FY objective to reach an increase of consolidated sales of more than 5 pct on a like-for-like basis compared with fiscal year 2015-2016

* For 2016-2017 is raising its objective concerning its current operating margin rate and intends to set it at 9 pct, including a research investment of more than 240 million euros

* Aiming for a contribution from companies it consolidates under equity method at least equivalent to 2015-2016