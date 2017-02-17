FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vimpelcom enters into multi-currency term and revolving facilities agreement of up to $2.25 bln
#Market News
February 17, 2017 / 6:10 AM / in 8 months

BRIEF-Vimpelcom enters into multi-currency term and revolving facilities agreement of up to $2.25 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Vimpelcom Ltd

* Vimpelcom successfully enters into a multi-currency term and revolving facilities agreement of up to $2.25 billion with several international banks

* Says TL/RCF will replace existing $1.8 billion revolving credit facility signed in 2014

* Says term facility has a five-year tenor and revolving credit facility has an initial tenor of three years

* TL/RCF includes option to increase amount of facilities up to full $2.25 billion, which would consist of term facility of $562.5 million and revolving credit facility of $1.68 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

