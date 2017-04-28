FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vince Holding Q4 loss per share $3.28 including items
April 28, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vince Holding Q4 loss per share $3.28 including items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp

* Vince holding corp. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 sales fell 21.9 percent to $63.9 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 20.5 percent

* Q4 loss per share $3.28 including items

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $74.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Made decision to suspend 2017 sales and eps guidance

* Inventory at end of q4 of fiscal 2016 was $38.5 million compared to $36.6 million at end of q4 of fiscal 2015

* Vince holding - concluded there is substantial doubt about co's ability to continue as going concern for 12 months following date financial statements issued

* Substantial doubt about co's ability to comply with consolidated net total leverage ratio under its term loan facility

* Identified deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting that were assessed as material weaknesses

* Taking specific steps to remediate these material weaknesses by implementing and enhancing its control procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

