BRIEF-Vinci will try to play a role if opportunity arises on ADP- CEO
July 28, 2017 / 7:47 AM / in 32 minutes

BRIEF-Vinci will try to play a role if opportunity arises on ADP- CEO

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Vinci CEO Xavier Huillard tells a news conference:

* Ceo says that if there is an opportunity to invest in Aeroports de Paris, the group will try to play a role

* Vinci ceo however stresses it is still unclear at this stage what the French government will decide on ADP.

* Vinci has 8 pct stake in ADP

* Vinci ceo says group's business in Qatar not disrupted at this stage by Qatar situation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

