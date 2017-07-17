BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners announces public offering of common units

July 17 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners Lp

* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc announces public offering of common units

* Viper Energy Partners LP says Viper has commenced an underwritten public offering of 11 million common units

* Viper Energy Partners LP - ‍Diamondback has indicated its interest in purchasing up to a total of 3.3 million common units offered by Viper​

* Viper Energy - intends to use net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility, to fund portion of pending acquisitions

* Viper Energy Partners - ‍affiliate of Viper's general partner has indicated its interest in purchasing up to a total of 3 million common units from offering​