BRIEF-Vipshop announces entry into facility agreement

March 7 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd

* Vipshop announces entry into facility agreement

* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017

* Minimum amount of financing that company may utilize is $5 million

* Vipshop Holdings - Maximum amount of financing available to co lesser of amount of repurchase price for notes plus fees, costs, expenses or $632.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: