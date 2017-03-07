FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Vipshop announces entry into facility agreement
March 7, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Vipshop announces entry into facility agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd

* Vipshop announces entry into facility agreement

* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017

* Minimum amount of financing that company may utilize is $5 million

* Vipshop Holdings - Maximum amount of financing available to co lesser of amount of repurchase price for notes plus fees, costs, expenses or $632.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

