3 months ago
BRIEF-Vipshop Holdings Q1 revenue RMB 15.95 billion
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vipshop Holdings Q1 revenue RMB 15.95 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd

* Vipshop reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue RMB 15.95 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 15.6 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 17 billion to RMB 17.5 billion

* Vipshop Holdings Ltd - number of active customers for Q1 of 2017 increased by 32% to 26.0 million from 19.7 million in prior year period

* Board of directors authorized company to explore a proposed spin-off of internet finance business

* Qtrly net income attributable to shareholders per ADS $0.13

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders per ADS $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

