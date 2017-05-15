BRIEF-Vipshop Holdings Q1 revenue RMB 15.95 billion

May 15 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd

* Vipshop reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue RMB 15.95 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 15.6 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 17 billion to RMB 17.5 billion

* Vipshop Holdings Ltd - number of active customers for Q1 of 2017 increased by 32% to 26.0 million from 19.7 million in prior year period

* Board of directors authorized company to explore a proposed spin-off of internet finance business

* Qtrly net income attributable to shareholders per ADS $0.13

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders per ADS $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: