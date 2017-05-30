FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Viq posts Q1 adjusted net income $0.3 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Viq posts Q1 adjusted net income $0.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Viq Solutions Inc

* Viq announces profitable FY17 Q1 results driven by 45 pct yoy revenue growth

* Viq Solutions Inc - consolidated revenue for quarter was usd $2.9m, an increase of USD $0.9 mln or 45 pct over same period in 2016

* Viq Solutions Inc - "large scale cybersecurity focused projects commenced in 2016 progress to fruition, we anticipate continued strong growth for 2017"

* Viq Solutions - "continued market diversification, expansion into saas and cybersecurity pilot project advancement will further revenue growth in 2017"

* Viq Solutions Inc - Viq's adjusted net income was USD $0.3 mln for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.