May 25 (Reuters) - VIQ Solutions Inc

* VIQ announces change of reporting currency to USD, appoints new interim CFO

* Says George Kempff appointed interim CFO

* VIQ Solutions Inc says Kempff will assume CFO position on a part time basis until a permanent replacement can be found

* VIQ Solutions Inc - George Kempff replaces Lawrence Tjan who resigned for personal reasons