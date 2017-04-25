FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Virgin Money Q1 gross mortgage lending 2 bln stg
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Virgin Money Q1 gross mortgage lending 2 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc:

* Q1 gross mortgage lending 2 billion stg versus 2.1 billion stg year ago

* UK economy has remained stronger than expected following referendum result.

* Q1 net mortgage lending 0.9 billion stg versus 1.1 billion stg year ago

* Continue to lend to our prime books of mortgage and credit card customers who are showing no signs of strain in current environment

* Mortgage competition remains strong in certain segments

* Cards competition has increased and have not followed competitors into top of table pricing

* As at 31 March 2017, credit cards balances of 2.7 billion stg with stable customer behaviour and arrears levels

* Prioritise asset quality over balance growth, remain confident of achieving £3 billion of prime credit card balances by end of 2017

* Remains well placed and confident of delivering against guidance for full year 2017 which is reaffirmed today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.