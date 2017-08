June 1 (Reuters) - Virnetx Holding Corp:

* Virnetx and Japanese private equity alliance to launch Gabriel Technologies in Japan

* Virnetx Holding - agreement includes a revenue share agreement on all sales of Gabriel collaboration suite and other Gabriel products sold in Japan

* Virnetx Holding Corp - pita has agreed to purchase about $20 million of shares of common stock from Virnetx at an all-cash purchase price of $3.64 per share