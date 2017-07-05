BRIEF-Wai Yuen Tong Medicine updates on trading halt
* Trading in shares will be halted pending release of an announcement in relation to a proposed very substantial acquisition
July 5 ViroMed Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent about composition for Preventing or Treating Peripheral Artery Disease Using Hepatocyte Growth Factor and Stromal Cell Derived Factor 1 alpha
* Renewed executive services contract for executive chairman Jim McKerlie for a further six months