June 2, 2017 / 7:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Virtu Financial announces pricing of $1.15 bln loan, $500 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc:

* Virtu Financial Inc announces pricing of $1,150.0 million first lien term loan and $500.0 million senior secured second lien notes due 2022

* In addition, company announced pricing of previously announced senior secured first lien term loan

* Says new term loan will be priced at LIBOR plus 375 basis points and notes were priced to reflect an annual interest rate at 6.75%

* Amount of new term loan was upsized from initial amount indicated from $825 million to $1,150 million​

* Offering of notes is expected to close within next 10 business days, and new term loan is expected to close at end of June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

