July 7 Virtu Financial Inc:
* Virtu financial - on june 30 orchestra borrower, unit of
co entered into escrow credit agreement with lenders party
thereto and jpmorgan chase bank n.a
* Virtu financial inc - escrow credit agreement provides for
a $610.0 million term - sec filing
* Virtu financial inc - units amended and restated existing
credit agreement which provides for a $540.0 million first lien
senior secured term loan
* Virtu financial - term loan facility matures on december
30, 2021
* Virtu financial inc - existing revolving facility matures
on earlier of april 15, 2018 and date of escrow assumption
* Virtu financial - under amended, restated credit
agreement, borrower may request incremental term loan facilities
in an amount of up to $200 million
Source text (bit.ly/2tzfCyY)
