MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 7 Virtu Financial Inc:
* Virtu financial - on june 30 orchestra borrower, unit of co entered into escrow credit agreement with lenders party thereto and jpmorgan chase bank n.a
* Virtu financial inc - escrow credit agreement provides for a $610.0 million term - sec filing
* Virtu financial inc - units amended and restated existing credit agreement which provides for a $540.0 million first lien senior secured term loan
* Virtu financial - term loan facility matures on december 30, 2021
* Virtu financial inc - existing revolving facility matures on earlier of april 15, 2018 and date of escrow assumption
* Virtu financial - under amended, restated credit agreement, borrower may request incremental term loan facilities in an amount of up to $200 million Source text (bit.ly/2tzfCyY) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 The shortage of housing in California's Silicon Valley has gotten so severe that Facebook Inc on Friday proposed taking homebuilding into its own hands for the first time with a plan to construct 1,500 units near its headquarters.