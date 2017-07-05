BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust announces agreement to sell its interest in Villarboit investments for $70 mln
July 5 Virtusa Corp:
* Virtusa- board approved decrease in number of directors to 9 as of June 30, then to 8 effective as of 2017 annual meeting of stockholders - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tNBBUQ) Further company coverage:
* Impax announces FDA approval and launch of additional strengths of generic Focalin XR® (dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release capsules CII