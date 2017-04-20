FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Visa Q2 adjusted EPS $0.86 excluding items
April 20, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Visa Q2 adjusted EPS $0.86 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Visa Inc:

* Visa Inc. Reports strong fiscal second quarter 2017 results and announces new $5.0 billion share repurchase program

* Q2 revenue $4.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.29 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Visa qtrly gaap net income of $430 million or $0.18 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Visa qtrly adjusted net income of $2.1 billion or $0.86 per share

* Visa says payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, for three months ended march 31, 2017, was 37% over prior year at $1.7 trillion

* Visa sees full-year 2017 annual net revenue growth: high end of 16 pct to 18 pct range on a nominal dollar basis

* Visa - in quarter, cross-border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 132 pct or 11 pct inclusive of Europe in prior year results

* Visa sees full-year 2017 annual operating margin: mid 60s

* Visa sees full-year 2017 client incentives as a percent of gross revenues: low end of 20.5 pct to 21.5 pct range

* Visa sees full-year 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth: high single-digits on a gaap nominal dollar basis

* Visa - in quarter, total visa processed transactions were 26.3 billion, a 42 pct increase over prior year, or 12 pct growth inclusive of europe in prior year results

* Visa sees 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth: high end of mid-teens on an adjusted, non-gaap nominal dollar basis

* Visa - financial outlook for fiscal full-year 2017 includes Visa Europe integration expenses of approximately $80 million for full-year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.32, revenue view $17.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

