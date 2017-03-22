FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viscom proposes dividend of 0.45 euros per share
March 22, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Viscom proposes dividend of 0.45 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Viscom AG

* FY revenue: 77,245 thousand euros (previous year: 69,389 thousand euros, +11.3 pct)

* FY net profit for period: 7,129 thousand euros (previous year: 3,529 thousand euros, +102 pct)

* FY EBIT: 10,497 thousand euros (previous year: 10,157 thousand euros, +3.3 pct)

* Dividend proposal: 0.45 euros per dividend-bearing share

* FY incoming orders: 83,498 thousand euros (previous year: 67,173 thousand euros, +24.3 pct)

* Management is therefore forecasting revenue of between 80 million euros and 85 million euros and an EBIT-margin of between 13 pct and 15 pct for 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

